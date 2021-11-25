Mumbai International Airport to operate 9 flights a week to Singapore, check latest travel guidelines

Indians will soon be able to visit Singapore, as the country reopened its doors for travellers from India. Starting 29 November 2021, this cosmopolitan hub is allowing fully vaccinated travellers from India. As Singapore welcomes Indians, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to commence flight operations under Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) introduced for travellers to enjoy quarantine-free access to the country.

With 9 weekly flights from Mumbai, Singapore Airlines will now begin its operations on the Mumbai-Singapore sector. Singapore is opening its borders to Indians after a 20-month hiatus, as Indians will finally be able to enter one of the most visited countries in Asia. Moreover, with the upsurge in air traffic to U.A.E, travellers will now enjoy additional flight frequency from CSMIA to Sharjah.

For safe travel, vaccinated passengers travelling to Singapore are required to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure and upload on the Air Suvidha portal. These norms exempt travellers who are younger than 5 years of age. According to the announcement by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will be required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore. Applications for the VTP for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders for travel India’s to Singapore are now open.

Also read: Noida International Airport to get temple inspired terminal design

As per a statement issued by Mumbai Airport, they have undertaken various safety measures and has implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by the Government to safeguard the passengers' wellbeing and curb the spread of the virus.

Live TV

#mute