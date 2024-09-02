Mumbai Journalist Arrested For Attempt to Murder Cab Driver In Road Rage Incident

Mumbai police on Sunday arrested journalist Rishabh Chakravorty for assaulting a cab driver near Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, police said. After the arrest, he was produced before the court where he was sent to police custody for 7 days. Police have added an attempt to murder charge after the victim suffered serious head injuries in the attack, added the police.

The incident happened on Friday and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which took place in Ghatkopar. Santosh Ghatekar, the senior police officer of the Parksite Police Station said "Rishabh Chakravorty dashed the cab with his car near Asalpha village in Ghatkopar after which the cab driver stopped him and asked to compensate for the damage caused to his vehicle."

"But Chakravorty drove away without paying any attention. After this the cab driver followed Chakravorty to his residence on LBS Marg in Ghatkopar and when Chakravorty stopped his car, the cab driver dashed his car from behind, after which Rishabh and a woman who was in the car got out and started slapping the cab driver.

He then lifted the driver and slammed him onto the ground, causing serious injuries to his head and body," added the police official. The statement of journalist Rishabh Chakravorty and his wife has been recorded by the police.

As per the police, Qureshi, a resident of Govandi, was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by security personnel. However, due to the severity of the injuries on his head, he was later admitted to JJ Hospital.

Once he regained consciousness, the police registered a case. They have issued notices to the driver and the woman involved, and further investigation is ongoing.