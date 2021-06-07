Mumbai-Kolkata flight with 113 passengers on board hits severe turbulence, 8 injured

Kolkata: At least three passengers on Vistara's Mumbai-Kolkata flight were injured on Monday (June 7) as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence just before landing, officials said. The flight, UK 775, landed safely at the Kolkata airport at 4.25 pm, airport director C Pattabhi said. The five passengers who received minor injuries were sent to their destination after being administered first aid, the airport director said. There were 113 passengers on board the aircraft.

"The aircraft was caught amidst air turbulence right before landing at Kolkata airport. Three passengers have suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital. One elderly person has suffered shoulder dislocation while a lady has suffered a fracture on her right arm. Another person has suffered an injury on his forehead. Other passengers are safe," a senior official of Kolkata airport said.

"Due to turbulence, three passengers were injured critically and five passengers had minor injuries inside the aircraft," he said. The critically injured passengers were sent to Charnock Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened around 4 pm owing to bad weather when the flight was around 25 nautical miles from Kolkata, Pattabhi said. PTI quoted a Vistara spokesperson saying that the airline is saddened by the unfortunate experience its customers had, and is closely monitoring the health status of those injured. "We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest," the spokesperson told the news agency.

The Boeing 737 aircraft with 113 passengers on board landed safely at the Kolkata airport at 4:25 pm. On arrival at the Kolkata airport, all injured passengers were rushed to Charnock hospital in the vicinity of the airport.

The airline service provider, Vistara said in a statement, "Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on 7 June 2021 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing. According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata. We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest."

