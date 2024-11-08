A video of a man has been doing the rounds on social media for his temporary “jugaad” to secure a seat in a crowded Mumbai local train. The video went viral, garnering millions of views and several reactions from users.

In a video circulating online, the passenger in a Mumbai local train is seen opening his backpack to reveal a small portable stool that he was carrying during the journey.

While he placed the stool in an empty spot to sit comfortably, other passengers looked on in surprise. The man's demeanour was captured by people in their cameras as he posed. He realized that he was being filmed for his jugaad, which got circulated on social media platforms.

The video was shared on social media platform Instagram. It has garnered over 4 million views. This was, however, not the first time that such an arrangement has gone viral.

A similar Jugaad video went viral last week when a man was seen tying ropes to create a hammock-like seat between two berths on a crowded train.