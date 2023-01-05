Congress leader makes controversial remark on Yogi Adityanath's 'saffron outfit', says 'Be modern, don't wear...'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress leader has raised questions about the clothes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has advised CM Adityanath to leave saffron and wear modern clothes. At present, the UP CM has reached Mumbai on Wednesday on a two-day visit. It is reported that he will also meet film personalities regarding Film City in Noida. According to news agency ANI, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said on Wednesday, "Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes, and become a little modern. Embrace modern ideas. He (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) should develop in UP instead of taking away business from here."

After the successful road shows of Team Yogi abroad, road shows are going to start in 9 big metros of the country from today. Firstly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself will lead this road show in Mumbai. During this roadshow, the CM will meet industry leaders in Mumbai and invite them to attend the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow in February. Along with this, the Chief Minister will also inform the industry about the possibilities and opportunities for investment in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of his state now feel proud to be 'residents of Uttar Pradesh', which was not the case five years ago. Before the 'Global Investors Summit', Adityanath is on a tour of Mumbai for two days. Here he will do roadshows and meet people from industry and Bollywood.

Addressing the people of Uttar Pradesh settled in Mumbai, Yogi said, "Five years ago, people of Uttar Pradesh did not reveal their identity anywhere in the country or abroad, did not even talk about their native place. But now the people of the state feel proud to say this." He said, "Now people don't feel ashamed or hesitant (to call themselves residents of Uttar Pradesh)."

Along with the investors, Chief Minister Yogi also met people from the cinema world and discussed the film city being built in Noida. Actor Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday and discussed the proposed Film City project in the state, according to PTI. The meeting lasted for 35 minutes at a hotel in the city where Yogi Adityanath arrived today, said a statement from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. The statement said Kumar urged Adityanath to watch his recent film 'Ram Setu' and said that the Hindi film industry is eagerly waiting for the Film City to be developed by the Uttar Pradesh government as it provides a new option.

It is believed that Uttar Pradesh will receive investment proposals on a large scale through this roadshow of CM Yogi. In December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, 8 delegations of ministers and senior officials who went to 21 cities in 16 countries received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore. In this sequence, now road shows are being organized in 9 big cities of the country.