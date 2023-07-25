trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640369
NewsIndia
MUMBAI

Mumbai Man Befriends Woman PUBG Player, Rapes Her On Pretext Of Marriage

The 35-year-old man became friends with the 33-year-old woman while playing the PUBG game and threatened her that he would release the video clips on social media if she refused to maintain physical relations.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:07 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mumbai Man Befriends Woman PUBG Player, Rapes Her On Pretext Of Marriage

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage after they became friends while playing the PUBG game and later started working together at an event management company in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused and the woman met online at the end of 2020 and later she joined the event management firm.

"The accused established physical relations with the woman after promising marriage. As per the complainant, the man raped her multiple times at various hotels till January 2023 and also shot videos of the act," the official said.

cre Trending Stories

He threatened the woman that he would release the video clips on social media if she refused to maintain physical relations.

"As he refused to marry her, the woman approached the police following which an FIR was registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 376 (n) (2) (physical relations on promise to marry), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal code," the official added.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News