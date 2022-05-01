हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyber fraud

Mumbai man's image morphed into porn video as he fails to repay loan, sent to family

As per the reports, the victim took a loan of Rs 7,000 and while submitting his documents for the loan, he granted access to the contact list on his phone to the lenders, which was reportedly later used by the fraudsters.

Mumbai man&#039;s image morphed into porn video as he fails to repay loan, sent to family
Representational image

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was harassed by cyber fraudsters after his photos were morphed into a pornographic video upon failing to repay the loan, said media reports. The video was later forwarded to those in the victim’s family.

According to media reports, the police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for sending obscene content and for sexual harassment, as the video was sent to women as well.

As per the reports, the victim availed of an online loan of Rs 7,000 and while submitting his documents for the loan, he granted access to the contact list on his phone to the lenders, which was reportedly later used by the fraudsters.

When he failed to repay the money, the recovery agents morphed his photographs into a porn video and sent it to several of his contacts, including women, who have now filed harassment suit.

As per the media reports, the video was sent to more than 12 people among his family and friends.

Cyber fraudCyber crimeMumbaipornographic videoIT Act
