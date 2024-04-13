Advertisement
NewsIndia
MUMBAI FIRE

Mumbai: Massive Fire Engulfs Building In Bandra-Kurla Complex, None Hurt

No one was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 3.15 pm

|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 06:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: A fire broke out on two floors of an eight-storey building at Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Saturday afternoon and the firefighting operation is underway, an official said. No one was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 3.15 pm on the third and fourth floor of the Balaram building located next to the family court, the fire brigade official said.

It is a ‘level one’ (minor) fire, and four fire engines and water tankers have been pressed into service, he said.

 

