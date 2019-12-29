Mumbai Mega Block to affect services of local trains on Central, Harbour Line on December 29

Local train services on Central and Harbour line will be affected on Sunday (December 29) due to the train blocks, i.e maintenance works of rail racks being carried out by Central Railways. According to an official, some Down slow trains will not be available during the block period and some trains will be diverted. However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

CENTRAL LINE

MATUNGA – MULUND DN SLOW LINE (11.20 AM – 03.50 PM)

- Down Slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.59 am to 03.45 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. The trains will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and will be re-diverted to Down Slow line proper at Mulund Stations.

- Down slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur stations and those travelling via these stations will be allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

- Up fast services leaving Thane from 11.24 am to 03.26 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

- Dn fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.49 am to 03.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halt and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

- All Dn and Up slow services leaving/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 05.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT MUMBAI – CHUNABHATTI/BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE (11.40 AM – 04.10 PM) and CHUNABHATTI/BANDRA – CSMT MUMBAI UP HARBOUR LINE (11.10 AM – 03.40 PM)

-Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 04.23 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT Mumbai from 09.56 am to 04.16 pm will remain suspended.

-Up Harbour Line services for CSMT Mumbai scheduled to leave Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 09.53 am to 02.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 04.58 pm will remain suspended.

- The railways will run special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

“Due to the blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance MEGA BLOCK /JUMBO BLOCK are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety”, the railways stated.