Mumbai Metro: Central Govt Approves Renaming Of 27 Major Stations Including Dharavi, Bandra
Central government approves renaming of 27 Mumbai Metro line-3 stations to enhance local connection.
Trending Photos
The central government has agreed to rename several stations on Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) following a request from the Government of Maharashtra. This marks a significant development for the Mumbai Metro, aiming to enhance the local relevance of the system and create a stronger connection between the stations and the communities they serve.
The remaining stations are expected to make the metro system more relatable and accessible to the people of Mumbai, Improving their overall experience while using public transport.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on September 19, 2024, approved that 27 major metro stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro, Shitala Devi Mandir, and Girgaon, will be renamed, India.com reported.
List of Mumbai metro stations that will be renamed
Cuffe Parade
Vidhan Bhavan
Churchgate Metro
Hutatma Chowk
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro
Kalbadevi
Girgaon
Grant Road Metro
Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro
Mahalaxmi Metro
Science Centre
Acharya Atre Chowk
Worli
Siddhivinayak
Dadar Metro
Shitala Devi Mandir
Dharavi
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra Colony
Santacruz Metro
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-T1
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-T2
Sahar Road
Marol Naka
MIDC-Andheri
SEEPZ
Aarey JVLR
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv