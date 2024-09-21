Mumbai Metro: Central Govt Approves Renaming Of 27 Major Stations Including Dharavi, Bandra

The central government has agreed to rename several stations on Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) following a request from the Government of Maharashtra. This marks a significant development for the Mumbai Metro, aiming to enhance the local relevance of the system and create a stronger connection between the stations and the communities they serve.

The remaining stations are expected to make the metro system more relatable and accessible to the people of Mumbai, Improving their overall experience while using public transport.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on September 19, 2024, approved that 27 major metro stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro, Shitala Devi Mandir, and Girgaon, will be renamed, India.com reported.

List of Mumbai metro stations that will be renamed

Cuffe Parade

Vidhan Bhavan

Churchgate Metro

Hutatma Chowk

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro

Kalbadevi

Girgaon

Grant Road Metro

Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro

Mahalaxmi Metro

Science Centre

Acharya Atre Chowk

Worli

Siddhivinayak

Dadar Metro

Shitala Devi Mandir

Dharavi

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra Colony

Santacruz Metro

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-T1

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-T2

Sahar Road

Marol Naka

MIDC-Andheri

SEEPZ

Aarey JVLR