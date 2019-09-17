Mumbai: Minor boy stabs tuition teacher to death over her spat with his mother

New Delhi: An 11-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher to death following a spat between her and his mother in Mumbai's Govandi.

The incident took place in Shivajinagar area on Monday evening at around 8 pm. The victim was identified as Ayesha Aslam Husuyae, 30. She used to teach the boy at her home.

As per sources, the boy's mother sought to borrow money from the teacher to purchase some household things, but she refused. Furious over the teacher's denial over lending his mother the money, the boy, who studies in Class 4, allegedly stabbed Ayesha with a knife in her stomach and back.

He has been detained by the police for further enquiries. A case under section 302 IPC CR No. 436/19 has been registered against the minor.