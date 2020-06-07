Mumbai officials ask residents to not panic after complaints of foul smell from Chembur and nearby areas

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday (June 6) night directed the fire department to check up on complaints of a foul smell emanating in multiple areas of the city, including Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

In a series of tweets, the BMC said that 13 fire appliances were pressed into service to monitor the situation and fire brigade officials were asked to probe the complaints of gas leak.

The BMC also urged the people to not panic and advised those having problems due to the foul smell to "put a wet towel or cloth on their face covering nose".

According to the fire department, several residents of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai made calls regarding a foul smell. The reason for the supposed gas leak is yet to be identified.

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "We’ve got tweeted to about foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali. The @mybmc disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs."

It may be recalled that similar complaints of gas leakage were reported from several parts of Mumbai in September 2109.