Mumbai on high alert after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attack; ban imposed on drones, paragliders

MUMBAI: Intelligence agencies have alerted police and security forces about a possible terror attack in India's financial capital Mumbai during the festive season.

According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, terrorists are planning to launch an attack in the city and might use either drones, remote control micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, or paragliders. Agency inputs added that the terrorists are planning to carry out the attack within the next month.

The agencies suggested increasing vigil around the crowded areas of the city. The number of travellers increases during the festive season and common market areas and places get crowded. Hence, security directives have been issued to the police and security officials.

The agencies warned that terrorists may also target a VIP location in the city.

Acting on the inputs, the authorities have imposed a ban on all drones, light aircraft, paraglider for the next month across the city. Restrictions will remain imposed from October 30 to November 28.

