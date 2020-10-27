हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Mumbai on high alert after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attack; ban imposed on drones, paragliders

Intelligence agencies have alerted police and security forces about a possible terror attack in India's financial capital Mumbai during the festive season. 

Mumbai on high alert after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attack; ban imposed on drones, paragliders
File Photo
Play

MUMBAI: Intelligence agencies have alerted police and security forces about a possible terror attack in India's financial capital Mumbai during the festive season. 

According to inputs shared by intelligence agencies, terrorists are planning to launch an attack in the city and might use either drones, remote control micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, or paragliders. Agency inputs added that the terrorists are planning to carry out the attack within the next month. 

The agencies suggested increasing vigil around the crowded areas of the city. The number of travellers increases during the festive season and common market areas and places get crowded. Hence, security directives have been issued to the police and security officials. 

The agencies warned that terrorists may also target a VIP location in the city. 

Acting on the inputs, the authorities have imposed a ban on all drones, light aircraft, paraglider for the next month across the city. Restrictions will remain imposed from October 30 to November 28.

Live TV

Tags:
Mumbaiterror alert in mumbaiMumbai attack
Next
Story

Man kills daughter over alleged affair in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, tries to implicate 3 others in murder
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Joint statement issued by India-US on 2 plus 2 dialogue