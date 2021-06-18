हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Mumbai Police arrests 5 in fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive

Mumbai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive conducted at a posh housing society in Kandivali.

Mumbai Police arrests 5 in fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive
File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive conducted at a posh housing society in Kandivali late in May, a top official said here on Friday (June 18).

Additional Police Commissioner (Mumbai North) Dilip Sawant said that no permission of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been taken for the private vaccination camp conducted at the Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali west on May 30.

Those arrested include: Mahendra Kuldeep Singh, 39, Sanjay Gupta, 25, Chandan Singh, 32, Karim Akber Ali, 21 and Nitin More, 32.

The arrests came after the shaken society members lodged a police complaint a couple of days ago even as the Mumbai Police and BMC launched independent probes into the inoculation drive.

The society has 435 flats in three residential towers out of which around 390 residents including in-house staffers like security personnel, domestic help and drivers were part of the vaccination drive.

After the fraud erupted this week, the Mumbai Police are now probing whether the same group or other unauthorized persons have conducted similar illegal vaccination camps in other housing complexes.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid Crisiscoronavirus vaccination campMumbai covidMumbai Police
Next
Story

Twitter India representatives depose before parliamentary panel over 'misuse' issue

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Fire breaks out in Ganga Shopping Complex at Noida Sector 29, six fire tenders on the spot