Ajaz Khan

Mumbai Police arrests actor Ajaz Khan, files case over his alleged abusive language and hate speech

The case was registered in the Khar Police station against him under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505 (2) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested actor Ajaz Khan and a case was registered for allegedly using abusive language, defamation, and hate speech. In a video, Khan had used abusive language against the media, including Zee News, and blamed them for targeting Muslims over coronavirus and other problems in India.

The case was registered in the Khar Police station against him under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505 (2) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 153A is an offence for promoting disharmony.

Further investigation is going on in the case.

