A team of Mumbai Police officers arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday as part of an investigation into a death threat made against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, according to news agency IANS reported. The threat reportedly came via a phone call, prompting quick action from law enforcement. The unidentified caller allegedly contacted a police station with the threat, and authorities traced the call’s origin to Raipur. Following this development, an FIR was registered at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, leading the team to Raipur to continue their investigation.

The case has been registered under Sections 308(4) and 351(3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Mumbai Police are coordinating with the Cyber Police Station and seeking assistance from Chhattisgarh Police. However, Chhattisgarh authorities have yet to make any public statements regarding the high-profile case.

This latest threat against Shah Rukh Khan comes amid a series of similar incidents directed at his friend and fellow Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Just recently, a message was sent to Mumbai Police, allegedly from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, threatening Salman Khan if he did not apologize or pay a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

In related incidents, Mumbai Police recently arrested Shaikh Hussain Mohsin, a 24-year-old vegetable vendor from Jamshedpur, Rajasthan, who had also threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A series of threats over recent months have led to multiple arrests, with around a dozen individuals detained in connection to threats made against Salman Khan.