Mumbai Rain Triggers Red Alert, Schools Shut, Train Services Hit; Check Updates

Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour on Tuesday brought the financial capital of India to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high tide alert as well as a 'red alert’ as there seems to be no respite from the incessant heavy rainfall any soon.

In response to the rainfall warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural areas of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg have been ordered to stay closed on July 9.

However, school staff, comprising principals, teachers, and support staff, have been directed to be present at school during office hours to support disaster management initiatives coordinated by local authorities.

Pune District Collector told ANI that Suhas Diwase announced that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9, to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools.

Mumbai residents woke up to another grim Tuesday morning as relentless rainfall continued to batter the city, echoing the hardships of the previous day. The incessant downpour caused widespread chaos across Mumbai and its outskirts, disrupting suburban train services and plunging flight operations into turmoil.

Train Services Disrupted

Central Railway services have been severely disrupted due to rain-induced waterlogging, despite the installation of high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas. Thousands of passengers experienced significant inconvenience as local trains remained stationary on tracks for hours. Several out-station trains heading to Mumbai also faced delays.

After an initial resumption, Harbour Line services of Central Railway were suspended again on a stretch on Monday night due to waterlogged tracks. Additionally, tracks between Dadar and Matunga Road on Western Railway were submerged around 10 p.m., while tracks on Central Railway were underwater at Dadar and Vidyavihar on the main line and at Wadala on the harbour line.

Western Railway’s fast corridor was affected by waterlogging and a track-changing point failure on the fifth line near Matunga station late in the in the evening.

The heavy rains also impacted BEST bus services, causing many to operate on alternate routes to avoid waterlogged areas such as Parel, Gandhi Market, Sangam Nagar, and Malad subway.

IMD Alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Monday. Additionally, Pune and Satara are under a red alert. The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Mumbai until July 12.

IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal up to July 12.