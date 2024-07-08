Mumbai Rains: Flights Issues Advisory, Refund Instructions, 5 Trains Cancelled

As the monsoon proceeds, heavy rains in Mumbai severely impacted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and led to the cancellation of several trains. On Monday, Indigo and Vistara Airlines issued advisories for passengers. Central Railway also cancelled 5 trains due to waterlogging.

Advisory Issued by Airlines

IndiGo and Vistara Airlines issued advisories for passengers due to the heavy rainfall affecting Mumbai. Vistara advised passengers to anticipate heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement en route to Mumbai Airport, recommending extra travel time. IndiGo also issued a similar advisory, informing passengers that flights to and from Mumbai were impacted by the weather. The airline provided an option for passengers to opt for an alternate flight or claim a full refund via a provided link or by contacting their on-ground team for immediate assistance.

Train Cancellations and Service Restorations

The heavy rains also disrupted railway services. The Central Railways reported the cancellation of five trains due to waterlogging at various stations. The affected trains included:

- 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO

- 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO

- 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN) JCO

- 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN) JCO

- 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP)

Due to WATER LOGGING at Various Station in Mumbai División on 08.07.24.



FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE CANCELLED :-

1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN QUEEN) JCO 08.07.2024

4) 11007 (CSMT - PUNE DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024

5)… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2024

Services between Kalyan and Kasara, which had been halted earlier, have now been restored. However, trains are running at restricted speeds due to water above the tracks at multiple stations, including Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur. Rail services were suspended for nearly an hour before resuming at a slower pace as the water receded.

Passengers are advised to stay updated on travel advisories and plan their journeys accordingly.