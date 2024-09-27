Mumbai Rains: IMD Forecasts More Showers In Maharashtra, Issues Alert

Weather Update: As heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert predicting heavy downpours in parts of Maharashtra.

Besides Maharashtra, an 'orange' alert has also been issued in Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, predicting very heavy rainfall. According to the weather department, Delhi is also likely to witness light rainfall in the next two days. In its bulletin on Friday, the IMD said that Maharashtra is likely to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at isolated places for the next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on September 27, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 28,” it said.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy showers and waterlogging in the last few days, which caused widespread disruptions, including delays in local train and flight services on Wednesday.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, areas including Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur were heavily waterlogged. Following heavy showers, major traffic jams were seen on the Kurla bridge due to the rainfall. A landslide at the Mumbra bypass also hit traffic movement.

On Thursday, vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed a day after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks, and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a drain overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

The police helped a woman who was in her ninth month of pregnancy reach a hospital in Ghatkopar after she was unable to find a vehicle to go there due to heavy rains at night, an official said.

Rains stopped in most parts of the city on Thursday morning, though skies were overcast.

Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally, though some services were slightly delayed, as per officials.

