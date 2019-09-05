Incessant rain cripples life in Mumbai, train services severely hit - Check status here

Train services have been severely hit in Mumbai due to incessant rainfall since Tuesday. The Western, Central Railways have diverted, rescheduled or cancelled the trains plying on the route. Due to heavy downpour, the state government too has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavier showers in the city and suburbs on Thursday and Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, tweeted to say that the Main Line and Harbour Line train services, running between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane, have been resumed.

Here's a list of the trains cancelled, diverted, rescheduled in Western Line, Central Line, Harbour Line:

# Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T-VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara.

# Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 am & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 am.

# Local train towards Andheri left CSMT at 5.22 hrs. Services towards Panvel from CSMT will resume soon.

# Main Line services between CSMT-Thane stopped due to heavy rains are now resumed. Harbour line services will also be restored soon.

# WR suburban services are running on all lines without any disruption though with a delay of 5-10 mins. Long-distance trains to run normal ex Mumbai.

# As repurcussion of water logging on tracks at Nallasopara on 04.09.19,following trains are cancelled.12926(Amritsar– Bandra T) JCO 06.09.19, Train No. 22950 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla–BandraT)JCO 05.09.19 & Train No. 22918 (Haridwar–BandraT)JCO 05.09.19. @drmbct @DRMBRCWR @RatlamDRM

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 4, 2019

# WR suburban services are running normal on all four lines.

# Long Route Trains Update- pic.twitter.com/T8FLqSqOgn

— DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 4, 2019

# Long Route Trains Update- pic.twitter.com/FfPSlDsSpg

— DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 4, 2019

#Long Route Trains Update- pic.twitter.com/f2kwQKr4uQ

— DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 4, 2019

# Long distance trains update-12

Trains short terminated/short originating and restored pic.twitter.com/77AuqMdBD4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 4, 2019

# Train no 12431 Rajdhani Exp (Dt: 03-09-2019) will be diverted via Panvel-Kalyan-Igatpuri-Jalgaon-Bhusaval-Bhopal-Bina-Palwal-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train no 11091 Bhuj Pune Exp (Dt: 04-09-2019) will be diverted via Surat-Nandurbar-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund-Pune.