Mumbai records three-digit rains in 24 hours; to surpass monthly rainfall target in a day: Skymet

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai recording its first spell of three-digit rainfall in a span of 24 hours, according to Skymet Weather on Saturday. On Friday, the city witnessed a rainfall to the tune of 235 mm. This is the second highest rainfall in the city within 24 hours in the last 10 years. However, this isn't unusual for Mumbai as the month of June has witnessed two or three spells of such torrential rainfall.

Rains also continued to whip the financial capital of the country on Saturday and more showers are in tow. Mumbai has a record of the monthly average rainfall of 493 mm and the city is set to exceed that within a day.

So far the city has recorded 423 mm and it needs 70 mm more. With more heavy rains in store, Mumbai is likely to achieve the target with ease.

Till June 25, Mumbai had only seen 187 mm of rain but with the onset of the monsoon, which was delayed, the target will be easily achievable. The city is known to cover its monthly average in a span of four to five days.