close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai records three-digit rains in 24 hours; to surpass monthly rainfall target in a day: Skymet

This is the second highest rainfall in the city within 24 hours in the last 10 years.

Mumbai records three-digit rains in 24 hours; to surpass monthly rainfall target in a day: Skymet
Play

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai recording its first spell of three-digit rainfall in a span of 24 hours, according to Skymet Weather on Saturday. On Friday, the city witnessed a rainfall to the tune of 235 mm. This is the second highest rainfall in the city within 24 hours in the last 10 years. However, this isn't unusual for Mumbai as the month of June has witnessed two or three spells of such torrential rainfall.

Live TV

Rains also continued to whip the financial capital of the country on Saturday and more showers are in tow. Mumbai has a record of the monthly average rainfall of 493 mm and the city is set to exceed that within a day.

So far the city has recorded 423 mm and it needs 70 mm more. With more heavy rains in store, Mumbai is likely to achieve the target with ease.

Till June 25, Mumbai had only seen 187 mm of rain but with the onset of the monsoon, which was delayed, the target will be easily achievable. The city is known to cover its monthly average in a span of four to five days.

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbai RainfallMumbai monsoon
Next
Story

IAF airlifts all stranded members of rescue team from AN-32 crash site in Arunachal Pradesh

Must Watch

PT52M33S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Nehru responsible for Kashmir unrest?