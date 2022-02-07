Mumbai reports 365 new Covid cases, lowest in over 45 days

New Delhi: Mumbai on Monday (February 7) recorded 365 new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest since December 21, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

Additionally, five Covid related deaths were reported on the same day.

On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.

With this addition, Mumbai, which has been one of the worst Covid affected cities during the first and second waves of the pandemic, now has 10,50,194 active infections.

The Covid-19 death toll in Mumbai is at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The cases registered on Monday in Mumbai are 180 less than the previous day.

The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.

