हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from THIS date

The decision on resuming offline sessions for other classes will be taken next month, the official informed.

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from THIS date
Representational Image

Mumbai: With the reducing number of new COVID-19 cases, schools are set to reopen in the financial capital of India Mumbai soon.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Wednesday (September 29) said that schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen in Mumbai from October 4.

The decision on resuming offline sessions for other classes will be taken next month, he informed.

“We are reopening schools for classes 8 to 12 in Mumbai with effect from October 4, and for the rest of the classes, we will make a decision in November,” Chahal was quoted as saying by ANI.

“All COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented,” he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusMumbai unlockMaharashtra COVIDMumbai schools
Next
Story

Delhi restaurant that refused entry to saree-clad woman closes down, here's why

Must Watch

PT23M34S

Punjab Congress Crisis: Kapil Sibal raises questions on his own party