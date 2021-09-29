Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from THIS date

Mumbai: With the reducing number of new COVID-19 cases, schools are set to reopen in the financial capital of India Mumbai soon.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Wednesday (September 29) said that schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen in Mumbai from October 4.

The decision on resuming offline sessions for other classes will be taken next month, he informed.

“We are reopening schools for classes 8 to 12 in Mumbai with effect from October 4, and for the rest of the classes, we will make a decision in November,” Chahal was quoted as saying by ANI.

“All COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented,” he added.

