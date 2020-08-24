Mumbai: Six-hour block on Western Railway line on Monday night

Mumbai's Western Railway line will remain blocked for six-hours on Monday night (August 24) due to some construction-related work. The track will be blocked from 11.40 pm today till 5.40 am on Tuesday.

The railway track will be blocked in order to carry out the installation of girder in Ferrere Bridge which is located between Grant Road and Charni Road Station

The last local train will ply from Churchgate to Virar at 11.30 pm and the last local train from Borivali to Churchgate will leave at 10.30 pm.

It is to be noted that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic the local train service in Mumbai is stopped and the train service is only available for government employees and essential service providers.

