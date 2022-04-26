Mumbai, Dombivili, Thane face power outage amid deficit in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Many pockets in the financial capital and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday morning.

Reasons for the outage, which comes at a time when Maharashtra is reeling under power deficit, which has led discoms to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets, were not immediately known.

Some parts of central Mumbai, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 am, as per various reports.

A comment from any official in the power distribution or generation companies was still awaited.

The financial capital generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of load shedding, but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.