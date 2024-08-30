Mumbai: SUV Driven By 17-Year-Old Mows Down Milk Vendor
A speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old hit and killed a milk distributor.
New Delhi: The tragic incident took place after a 24-year-old man, distributing milk died after a speeding SUV driven by a teenage boy knocked down his two-wheeler in Goregaon, Police said.
The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am, when a deceased was distributing milk in the early hours of Thursday.
The victim identified as Navin Vaishnaw died after a Mahindra Scorpio which was on the wrong side collided with his two-wheeler, said a police official.
As the accused driver is 17 years old, a case has also been filed against the vehicle's owner, Iqbal Jivani (48), and his son, Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani (21), police said, PTI reported.
After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV hit an electric pole. The teenage driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police after sustaining injuries.
His blood samples were sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official added.
Police are also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident.
