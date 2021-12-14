Mumbai to reopen schools for Std 1 to 7 from Dec 15, Pune from Dec 16

All schools in Mumbai will reopen for standard 1 to 7 from Wednesday, according to BMC. Following the decision of the BMC, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to reopen the schools for standard 1 to 7 in Pune from Thursday.

Mayor of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol said, "We have decided to start classes I to VII in Pune Municipal Corporation from Thursday (December 16, 2021) parents should take note of this."

On November 30, the reopening of schools for Standard 1 to 7 was postponed till December 15 in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in parts of the world, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

