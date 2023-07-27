trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641049
NewsIndia
MUMBAI RAINS

Mumbai University Cancels Exam, BMC Announces Holiday For School, Colleges Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai during the next two days and has issued orange alert for the district.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mumbai University Cancels Exam, BMC Announces Holiday For School, Colleges Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert Image credit: ANI

The state of Maharastra is witnessing incessant rainfall for a couple of weeks now and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rain showers during the next 3 days and has also issued alerts for various districts in the state.

Amid the torrential rainfall, Mumbai University has postponed all the exams in its affiliated colleges until further notice. The new schedule for the examination will be released later, stated the university in the official notice.

"The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that Tomorrow's Dated 27th July 2023 all examinations are Postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announced later," a circular issued by the University of Mumbai Board of Examination and Evaluation stated on Wednesday.

cre Trending Stories

Holiday In Mumbai School, Colleges Amid IMD's Orange Alert

Meanwhile, in the wake of the orange alert issued by the met department for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday

"In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27," said BMC.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai, Pune

The met department forecasted that the monsoon will remain active over the Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and the region is very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days. The IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts while Mumbai, Thane, Thane, Palgarh and Raigad districts are on orange alert.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona