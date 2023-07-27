Mumbai University Cancels Exam, BMC Announces Holiday For School, Colleges Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

The state of Maharastra is witnessing incessant rainfall for a couple of weeks now and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rain showers during the next 3 days and has also issued alerts for various districts in the state.

Amid the torrential rainfall, Mumbai University has postponed all the exams in its affiliated colleges until further notice. The new schedule for the examination will be released later, stated the university in the official notice.

"The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that Tomorrow's Dated 27th July 2023 all examinations are Postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announced later," a circular issued by the University of Mumbai Board of Examination and Evaluation stated on Wednesday.



cre Trending Stories

Holiday In Mumbai School, Colleges Amid IMD's Orange Alert

Meanwhile, in the wake of the orange alert issued by the met department for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday

"In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27," said BMC.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai, Pune

The met department forecasted that the monsoon will remain active over the Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and the region is very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days. The IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts while Mumbai, Thane, Thane, Palgarh and Raigad districts are on orange alert.