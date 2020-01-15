Mumbai University professor sent on leave for criticising Rahul Gandhi's remark on Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: A Mumbai University professor has allegedly been sent on compulsory ‘leave’ for criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark on freedom fighter and Hindu icon Veer Savarkar. According to reports, the action against Yogesh Soman, who serves as the Director of Academy of Theatre Arts in Mumbai University, was taken over his Facebook post in which he had criticised the Congress leader for making ''objectionable'' remarks on Savarkar.

The professor had reportedly put up a video blog on December 14 on Facebook. However, the Congress-affiliated NSUI raised objections to some of the words used by the professor in the video post and complained to the university authorities.

The NSUI workers also reportedly gheraoed Mumbai University VC Dr Subhash Pednekar on December 23 and demanded action against the professor.

Live TV

The Mumbai University’s fact-finding committee found him guilty and had asked him to go on leave.

In the 51-second video, Soman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, “You truly are not Savarkar, you don’t have any qualities of him. The truth is you are not a true Gandhi either…”

In its complaint, the NSUI alleged that the professor behaved like a political advocate in the university and his statement can provoke clashes among students.

The video in question was apparently made in response to the former Congress president’s remarks against Veer Savarkar and shared on social media in December.

Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Delhi had said, “My name is not Rahul Savarkar, won’t apologise for the truth”, alluding to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.