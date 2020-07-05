Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall for the next 3 hours; yellow alert issued

As rainfall continues in Mumbai for the third consecutive day, complaints of waterlogging were reported from several area including Hindmata, TT Junction, King Circle and Dharavi. Main holes has been opened in several places to avoid waterlogging and BMC staff have been deployed in these areas to look after safety.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and parts of Raigad, Thane and Mumbai for Sunday.

The disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of the city such as Sion, Dadar and Milan Subway.There were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents, it said.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

- Waterlogging in Andheri east, near western express highway metro station



- IMD predicts intense to very intense spell of rainfall during the next three hours in Mumbai today.

- IMD says: "Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours. Rainfall till 8.30 am today: Thane-28cm, Santacruz-20.1cm, Colaba-13cm. Forecast- Intense to very intense spell of rainfall is very likely during next 3-hours."

Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours. Rainfall till 0830 hours IST of today: Thane-28cm, Santacruz-20.1cm, Colaba-13cm.

- The weather office has issued high tide warning in Mumbai at 12.23 pm today

- Heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused waterlogging at Hindmata, TT circke, King circle, Sion areas on Sunday.

- Moderate rainfall was seen in the city during Sunday morning.