Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Unseasonal Rainfall Brings Down Temperature

Mumbai weather: IMD said that the Mumbai city and suburbs' maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai Weather: Mumbai on Tuesday (March 21, 2023) woke up to heavy unseasonal rainfall which brought down the city's temperature. Satellite cities like Thane, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar also received a spell of heavy showers in the morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributing the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the sudden spell.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), some parts of Mumbai city and suburbs recorded up to 20-25 mm of rain between 7 am and 8 am.

In the island city, Central Mumbai areas like Mondavi fire station, Memonwada fire station, Byculla fire station, and BMC headquarters reported 28 mm, 25 mm, 23 mm and 19 mm rainfall, respectively.

Eastern suburbs like Mulund, Gavanpada, and Bhandup Complex recorded 20 mm and 19 mm rainfall respectively between 6 am to 7 am. 

In the Western suburbs, Dahisar fire station and Chincholi fire station reported 18 mm and 14 mm rainfall, respectively.

Mumbai Rains: Transport Services Remain Unaffected

Officials said that the transport services like local trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services remained unaffected due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

Railway authorities said train services in the city on all three suburban corridors- main line, harbour line and western line- were running normally.

"Heavy rain was reported in various sections of the Mumbai division, but trains are running smoothly," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway said.

The civic body said the BEST bus operations are normal, and nowhere in the city, bus routes were changed due to rain or waterlogging.

Mumbai Weather: Maximum Temperature To Be Around 32 Degrees Celsius

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that the Mumbai city and suburbs' maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In a weather bulletin released at 8 am, it also predicted a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershower in Mumbai city and suburbs.

