हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Local train

Mumbai woman, 22, dies after falling off local train

The incident took place on Monday when she was travelling from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Mumbai woman, 22, dies after falling off local train

Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman died after falling from a local train in Dombivli city allegedly due to overcrowding. The incident took place on Monday when she was travelling from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

This comes days after a man allegedly robbed and threw a 32-year-old differently-abled woman off a moving train in Mumbai. According to the FIR, the woman, Nagma Ansari boarded the handicapped compartment of Gujarat Express at Dadar railway station with the assistance of other passengers at around 3:30 on Friday.

Live TV

"As the train started moving, a man got into the train compartment claiming to be a plumber and started closing the doors and windows. After some time, the man tried to snatch the purse of the woman and run away," the FIR in Marathi read."

However, when the woman resisted and called for help, the man snatched her chain and mobile as well and threw her out of the moving train," it added.

Tags:
Local trainMumbai local trainWoman dies
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi shedding crocodile tears for political gains: Nirmala Sitharaman over students' protests against anti-Citizenship Act

Must Watch

PT30M20S

Deshhit: December 16, 2019