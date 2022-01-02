Mumbai's Covid cases countinue to rise: Over 8,000 patients, 27% more than yesterday

Mumbai reported 8,063 Coronavirus cases today, a rise of 27% compared to yesterday. The new cases take the city tally to 7,99,520, according to a bulletin by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The active cases in the city now stand at 29,819. As much as 503 people were cured from virus in last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.
This is a developing story
