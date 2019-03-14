Mumbai's CST station foot overbridge collapse: PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish, assures of all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives due to the collapse of a foot overbridge at CST station in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister posted a tweet saying that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased. He wished quick recovery to the injured and said that Maharashtra government has been directed to provide all possible assistance to affected people.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," tweeted PM Modi.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

At least five people were killed and 36 others injured after a part of a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday at 7:30pm. Two of the injured people are in critical condition. The injured people have been admitted to the nearby St. Geroge hospital and G T hospital.

Of the total five people who lost their lives in the incident, three are women and two are men. The three women who were killed have been identified as Apoorva Prabhu, Ranjana Tambe and Sarika Kulkarni, while the two men have been identified as Zahid Shiraj Khan and Tapendra Singh. Prabhu and Tambe were the staff of the G T hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed pain at the incident and said that he has instructed the BMC Commissioner and the Mumbai Police officials to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with the Railway officials.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the victims of the bridge collapse. "Railway Minister @PiyushGoyal expresses his sincere condolences to the family of the victims in Mumbai Bridge Collapse. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations," tweeted his office.