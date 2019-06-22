Mumbai's Dharavi slum beats Taj Mahal to become India's 'Top Travellers' Choice'

Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai become India's favourite tourist destination of 2019, beating the iconic Taj Mahal, according to travel site TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

'Small group tour to Dharavi slum in Mumbai' featured on the top of the list of destinations for “Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019- India". It also made into the "Top 10 Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019- Asia".

Meanwhile, Taj Mahal, which is one of the seven World Wonders, did not even appear on the list.

Dharavi was followed by a 'Bike tour of Old Delhi' and a 'Private day tour of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort by a superfast train' at the second and third position respectively on the list of the favourite tourist experiences in India.

Other destinations which made to the list were- 'Full Day Taj Mahal and Agra Tour from Delhi by Express Train', 'The original Delhi shopping tour', 'private half-day Bollywood tour including lunch in Mumbai', 'half-day Old Delhi Bazaar walk and Masterji Kee Haveli visiting tour', 'private Old and New Delhi full-day combo tour'.

In the world category, 'Faster Than Skip-the-Line' in Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica Tour topped the list, while Chicago Architecture River Cruise in USA's Chicago stood at the second position.

It is interesting to note that Dharavi slum is the only Indian destination to appear in the Travellers Choice Experiences 2019, Asia category.

Asia's largest slum- Dharavi lies right in the middle of India's financial capital, Mumbai. It is home to over a million people who co-exist together in its unending stretch of narrow lanes, open sewers and cramped huts.

The slum featured in Hollywood movie 'Slumdog Millionaire', following which, it attracted a large number of foreign tourists.

Several other mainstream Indian movies like 'Kaala', and 'Gully Boy' have been shot in Dharavi, nudging at people's curiosity to explore the life in the slum.

Here is the complete list of destinations that made into the 'Top 10 Tourist Experiences - India':

1 Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai

2 Bike tour of Old Delhi

3 Private day tour of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort by a superfast train

4 Full Day Taj Mahal and Agra Tour from Delhi by Express Train

5 The original Delhi shopping tour

6 Private half-day Bollywood tour including lunch in Mumbai

7 Half-day Old Delhi Bazaar walk and Masterji Kee Haveli visiting tour

8 Private Old and New Delhi full-day combo tour

9 Highlights of Mumbai: Private Sightseeing Tour of Mumbai

10 Small-Group Delhi Slum Tour: Sanjay Colony