Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to not keep Lord Ganesh idol in 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal on Wednesday (July 1) decided not to hold Ganeshotsav in 2020. Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that a blood and plasma donation camp will be set up in the place of Lord Ganesh idol this time for all 11 days. This is first time ever in the history of Lalbaugcha Raja that the idol of Lord Ganesh will not be set up.

"In view of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the Mandal has decided to hold blood donation and plasma donation Camp for 11 days instead of installing a Ganapati idol," said Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal treasurer Mangesh Dalvi.

Notably, Lalbaugcha Raja is the most famous Sarvajanik Ganapati kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The idol of Lord Ganesh is kept here for public display for 11 days before its immersion in the Arabian sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

It is believed that this idol of Lord Ganesha is Navasacha Ganpati (which means the "one who fulfills all wishes") and around 2 million visit this Ganesh Pandal daily during the 10-day Ganesha festival.

Kambli family has been organising the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol for over eight decades. The family have their workshop in a lane off the main road in Lalbaug, which is very near the pandal.