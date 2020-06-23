हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiv Sena Bhavan

Mumbai's Shiv Sena Bhavan sealed for 8 days after party worker tests COVID-19 positive

The Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday (June 23, 2020) is sealed for 8 days after a party worker tested positive. 

Mumbai&#039;s Shiv Sena Bhavan sealed for 8 days after party worker tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday (June 23, 2020) is sealed for 8 days after a party worker tested positive. 

It is being said that the party worker regularly used to visit Shiv Sena Bhavan. The party office is now fully being sanitized as a preventive measure to stop the spread of virus.

Earlier there were also reports saying that two drivers of Shiv Sena party chief Raj Thackeray's have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them has been admitted to a hospital in suburban Mumbai, while details of the other one are not yet known.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases at 135796 which includes 61807 active cases, 67706 recovered cases and 6283 fatalities.

 

 

 

 

