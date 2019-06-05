Mumbai's traffic flow worst in world, Delhi at fourth spot: Report

New Delhi: Traffic flow in Mumbai is the worst in the world while Delhi is close behind at fourth position, according to a new report detailing the traffic situation in 56 countries.

In the financial capital of India, a journey during rush-hour takes 65 per cent longer. In Delhi it is 58 per cent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said Tuesday.

It, however, said traffic in the two cities decreased slightly in 2018.

"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Bogota (63 per cent), Lima (58 per cent), New Delhi (58 per cent) and Moscow (56 per cent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world," the report said.

In 2018, the average traffic congestion in Mumbai was 65 per cent, a slight decrease from 66 per cent in 2017. While the city's lowest congestion was 16 per cent on March 2, 2018, its worst was 111 per cent on August 21, it said.

Delhi recorded an average of 58 per cent traffic congestion in 2018, a 4 per cent decrease compared to 2017. Like Mumbai, Delhi too experienced its lowest congestion on March 2, 2018, (6 per cent). The city's worst traffic congestion was 83 per cent on August 8, 2018.