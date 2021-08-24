हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Munawwar Rana

Munawwar Rana compares Valmiki to Taliban, booked by Madhya Pradesh police

Rana had said, "Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person's character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists, but people and characters change."

Munawwar Rana compares Valmiki to Taliban, booked by Madhya Pradesh police
File Photo

Guna: Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, with the Taliban, an official said.

The case was registered against Rana in Guna on Monday following a complaint filed by Sunil Malviya, state secretary of the BJP's Scheduled Caste cell, and other members of the Valmiki community.

Talking to a channel, Rana had said, "Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person's character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists, but people and characters change."

Malviya alleged that Rana disrespected Maharshi Valmiki with his comments and hurt the feelings of the Valmiki community and Hindus.

"He compared Maharshi Valmiki with the Taliban and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus. So, we have filed a complaint against him,? he told reporters.

Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra on Monday said, "A case was registered against Rana at the Kotwali police station. The case will be forwarded to the district concerned (Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh)."

The case was registered against Rana under IPC Section 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and was being forwarded to Hazratganj police station at Lucknow in UP, police said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Munawwar RanaValmikiTalibanMadhya Pradesh Police
Next
Story

Agra's birthday party takes a tragic turn, 2 dead

Must Watch

PT5M19S

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bungalow seized in Chennai, big action of probe agency ED