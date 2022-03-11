Muradnagar Assembly Election results 2022 (Muradnagar Vidhan Sabha Natija 2022): BJP's Ajit Pal Tyagi wins against RLD's Surendra Kumar Munni

Muradnagar Election results 2022: The results are out and counting for assembly election for Muradnagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is over. The fight here was between BJP's Ajit Pal Tyagi, AAP's Mahesh Tyagi, BSP's Ayyuv Khan, INC's Vijendra Yadav, RLD's Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD has formed an alliance with Samajwadi party). Ajit Pal Tyagi won.

Muradnagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Muradnagar Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

BJP's Ajit Pal Tyagi won by 97,095 vote margin.

Muradnagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates:

Candidates who contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Muradnagar are: Ajit Pal Tyagi (BJP), Mahesh Tyagi (AAP), Ayyuv Khan (BSP), Vijendra Yadav (INC), Surendra Kumar Munni (RLD-SP), Prabhat Kumar Sharma (Independent), Prerna Solanki (Nyay Party), Lalit Mohan Tyagi (Independent), Rajkumar Tyagi (Vijay Bharat Party), Manoj Kumar Sharma (Hodia) [Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party, (Subhas Party)].

BJP candidate for Muradnagar Assembly Elections

BJP fielded Ajit Pal Tyagi, who won them the seat last time. In 2017, Ajit Pal Tyagi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sudhan Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 89612 votes. MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi was a former Zila panchayat president. In 2012, Wahab Chaudhary from the BSP defeated him in the Assembly polls. But in 2017, Ajit won it back from BSP's Sudhan Kumar. Ajit Pal Tyagi has won.

BSP candidate for Muradnagar Assembly Elections

BSP fielded Ayyuv Khan from the Muradnagar, who will be taking on BJP’s Ajit Pal Tyagi, who currently represents the Muradnagar seat. BSP had won the seat in 2012.

RLD candidate for Muradnagar Assembly Elections

RLD, which was fighting the 2022 polls by forging an alliance with Samajwadi Party, fielded Surendra Kumar Munni from the seat. He is lost.

Congress candidate for Muradnagar Assembly Elections

Congress fielded Vijendra Yadav who was hoping to give tough competition to his rivals.

