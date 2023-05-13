topStoriesenglish2607421
MURADNAGAR NAGAR PALIKA CHUNAAV RESULT

Muradnagar Nagar Palika Chunaav Result LIVE UPDATES: Chammi Chaudhary vs Rekha Arora vs Rama Devi - Neck In Neck

 Rekha Arora filed her papers as independent candidate when the BJP gave ticket to Rama Devi, the wife of BJP leader Gopal Aggarrwal. 

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Muradnagar Nagar Palika Election Result: A nail-biting battleb for the civic body elections is being fought in Ghaziabad's districts Muradnagar Town. BSP's Chammi Chaudhary and independent candidate Rekha Arora are sailing towards the victory in a neck and neck competition. Rekha Arora - the wife of local strogman Radhe Mohan Arora had was vying for a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, Rekha Arora filed her papers as independent candidate when the BJP gave ticket to Rama Devi, the wife of BJP leader Gopal Aggarrwal. 


Here Are the LIVE UPDATES on Muradnagar Nagar Palika Election Result

