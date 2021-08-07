Murder attempt on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb foiled, 3 held

New Delhi: Three men were arrested on Saturday on the charge of attempting to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. According to police, the three men drove a car through the security cordon of the chief minister when he was out on evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukerjee Lane on Thursday.

Deb managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisk past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries. The chief minister's security tried to intercept the car but could not, police said as per PTI report.

The police chased and managed to stop the rashly driven car with registration number TR01-0356 at around a kilometre away from the Ker Chowmuhani area and arrested three youths from the seized vehicle. The accused were identified as Subham Saha, (27) resident of Kashari Patty, Aman Saha (25) resident of Ramthakur Sangha and Gairik Ghosh (24) resident of Rabindrapally apartment, police told ANI.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the motive is yet to be ascertained.

"We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19. Now, the police would interrogate them in jail to know their motive behind driving through the security cordon of the chief minister," Sutradhar told PTI.

The three accused were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday and remanded to 14 days in jail.