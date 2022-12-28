Musa Hasahya, 67, has 102 Children with 12 Wives. Can't produce MORE - KNOW REASON!

A 67-year-old farmer in Uganda, Musa Hasahya has finally decided to put a full stop to having any more children after having 102 sons and daughters from his 12 wives. Hasahya lives with his large family in Lusaka in Uganda were polygamy is legal. According to reports, he has now order his wives to start using contraceptive pills as due to his low income and continuosly increase in living cost, he is finding it difficult to cope.

Notably, Musa Hasahya has 12 wives, 102 childrens and 568 grandchildrens who all lives in the same house with 12-bedrooms. In a statement, he says that he cannot tolerate having any more children because of the limited resources, he already has so many people to provide for.

Talking about having 12 wives, he said, "I married one woman after another. How can a man be satisfied with one woman. All my wives live together in the same house. Its easy for me to monitor them and also stop them from elopping with other men in the village."

Musa married his first wives in 1971 at the age of 16. Shockingly his eldest daugter is 21 years older than his youngest wive. All his children age between 6 to 51 years old. In a interview, he had said that he does not even remember all of his children and grandchildren's name, although he can identify them.

