KISHANGANJ: In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddun Owaisi on Wednesday accused the former of running a hate-filled campaign against the Muslims - the biggest minority community of India. Addressing a rally in Bihar's Kishenganj, the AIMIM leader said the Prime Minister would be "solely responsible if a riot breaks out in the country tomorrow". Attacking the Prime Minister over his "Modi Ki Guarantee" remark, the Hyderabad AIMIM MP said that his only "guarantee is the guarantee of hatred towards Muslims".

"Modi Ki Ek Hi Guarantee - Musalmanon Se Nafrat Ki Guarantee. He has been doing this since 2002. There are 17 crore Muslims in the country, it is the biggest minority community. He is the PM of the 140 crore people of the country...Hurting them (Muslims) like this, hating them like this! If a riot breaks out in the country tomorrow, Narendra Modi would be responsible for it," Owaisi said.

Owaisi's scathing attack on PM Modi came days after PM Modi alleged that if the Congress is voted to power, it would distribute the country's wealth to "those who have more children". "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets," Prime Minister Modi said during a rally in Banswara on Sunday.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. "It will distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" the PM asked the gathering.

PM Modi's remarks evoked a strong response from the Congress party, which said its manifesto made no such promise. Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister's level of lies has fallen so much that, out of fear, he now wants to divert the attention from the core issues. His Congress colleague and senior party leader Pawan Khera challenged the Prime Minister to show if the word Hindu or Muslim was written anywhere in the party's election manifesto.

Meanwhile, Owaisi's BJP rival and party's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha slammed the AIMIM leader for poisoning the minds of the Muslims and running a hate campaign against the Modi government. "Asaduddin Owaisi is leading his community towards destruction. PM Narendra Modi has brought about so many schemes, and tell me which scheme has Hindu-Muslim written on it?... People like Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi are poisoning people's minds. When they along with Congress say they will give everything to the Muslims, where will 120 crore Hindus go?" she said.