SUPREME COURT

Muslim Cop Suspended For Keeping Beard; Moves Supreme Court Challenging Decision

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to examine the issue. 

|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 10:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to consider hearing a plea raising an issue whether suspension of a Muslim person from a police force for keeping a beard violates the fundamental right to practice religion under the Constitution. Article 25 of the Constitution pertains to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion.

The plea was of a Muslim constable of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). He was suspended for keeping a beard, violating the Bombay Police Manual of 1951.

"This is an important issue of the Constitution... We will list the matter for hearing on a non-miscellaneous day," the CJI said, after being told that the case was before the Lok Adalat and remained unresolved.

Zahiroddin S Bedade had approached the top court in 2015. Earlier, the bench had offered to revoke his suspension if he agreed to shave his beard. The petitioner, however, had then refused to accept the condition.

