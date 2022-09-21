NewsIndia
CHENNAI

Muslim couple donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Chennai

This is not the first time that Abdul Ghani has made a donation to the temple. In 2020, he made a donation of a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants on temple premises during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 crore to Triupati Devasthanams
  • This is not the first time that Abdul Ghani has donated to a temple
  • In 2020, a donated a multi-dimensional tractor- mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants on temple premises

Trending Photos

Muslim couple donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Chennai

New Delhi: Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani, a Chennai-based Muslim couple, donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in a rare gesture. The donation includes Rs 87 lakh in furniture and utensils for the newly built Padmavathi Rest House, as well as a Demand Draft for Rs 15 lakh payable to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust. The couple presented the check to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which runs the world's richest temple.

The family's donation was formally received by the TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy in the form of a cheque and thanked them for their generosity. 

 

Notably, TTD Veda-pandits later performed Vedasirvachanam, while temple officials handed over Prasadams to Abdul Ghani and his family members.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen