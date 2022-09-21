Muslim couple donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Chennai

New Delhi: Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani, a Chennai-based Muslim couple, donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in a rare gesture. The donation includes Rs 87 lakh in furniture and utensils for the newly built Padmavathi Rest House, as well as a Demand Draft for Rs 15 lakh payable to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust. The couple presented the check to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which runs the world's richest temple.

The family's donation was formally received by the TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy in the form of a cheque and thanked them for their generosity.

Notably, TTD Veda-pandits later performed Vedasirvachanam, while temple officials handed over Prasadams to Abdul Ghani and his family members.