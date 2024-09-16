Advertisement
GHAZIABAD

Muslim Man Arrested In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Deceiving, Raping Dalit Hindu Woman

A Muslim man has been arrested here for allegedly deceiving a Dalit Hindu woman into marriage under a false identity and then raping her.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 11:00 PM IST|Source: PTI
Muslim Man Arrested In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Deceiving, Raping Dalit Hindu Woman

A 38-year-old Muslim man has been arrested here for allegedly deceiving a Dalit Hindu woman into marriage under a false identity and then raping her, police said on Monday.
Accused Danish, who went by the alibi of Dev, has been arrested by the Sahibabad police station officials here, a senior officer said.

"The woman initially met 'Dev' about a year-and-a-half ago while applying for a driving licence. According to her complaint, in April of the previous year, 'Dev' persuaded her to wear a 'mangalsutra' and establish a physical relationship during a visit to a Sahibabad hotel," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sahibabad Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

"They subsequently lived together in a rented accommodation in Dasna, where she became pregnant. Danish secretly administered an abortion pill, and it was only after the pregnancy was terminated that she learned of his true identity," Upadhyay added.

Upon discovering the truth, the victim confronted Danish at his home in July this year, where she was allegedly assaulted by his family members, he said.

Following this, a Zero FIR was filed at Kapurpur police station in Hapur district and later transferred to Sahibabad police station. A formal case was registered on September 12. Upadhyay said the presence of both the victim and Danish at a Sahibabad hotel was verified through evidence.

Danish has been charged under BNS sections 115(2)/123(2)/318(4), 64, and 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act and has been sent to jail, the officer added.

