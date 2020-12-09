हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengaluru

Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land worth Rs 80 lakh for temple, wins hearts online

This 65-year-old man from Bengaluru voluntarily donated a portion of his land for the renovation of a Hanuman temple in his neighbourhood. 

Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land worth Rs 80 lakh for temple, wins hearts online

Benguluru: A businessman from Bengaluru is winning hearts online for his extraordinary gesture of donating a portion of his land to the Hindus in the neighborhood for the renovation of temple. 

A resident of Kadugodi in Bengaluru, HMG Basha, recently donated some of his land for the rebuilding of the Anjaneya Swamy temple on the Bengaluru-Hoskote highway.

The 65-year-old cargo businessman, who owns some three acres of land near the small Hanuman temple in Valagerepura, in Bengaluru Rural, decided to give up some of it for the temple after noticing the struggles of the devotees.

"I used to see many women struggling when they would take the rounds of the temple for prayers. Six months ago when the villagers decided to renovate the temple, I decided that I would give up a small portion of my land as that would make it easier for them to pray," he was quoted as saying by Indiatimes.

So, six months ago when the trustees of the temple approached Basha seeking his help to renovate the shrine, he happily obliged.

The temple trust has put up posters with Basha's photo to tank him for his kind gesture.

Basha donated 1.5 guntas of land estimated to be worth around Rs 80 lakh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
