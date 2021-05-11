हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid celebrations

Muslims asked to celebrate Eid with great simplicity amid Coronavirus pandemic

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, on Tuesday, urged Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home. 

Muslims asked to celebrate Eid with great simplicity amid Coronavirus pandemic
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Major Muslim organizations in the country have appealed to Muslims to celebrate Eid with great simplicity in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. They also asked them not to gather in large numbers on the auspicious day of Eid and follow the official guidelines.

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, on Tuesday, urged Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home. Shahi Imam also informed that Eid ul-Fitr would be celebrated on May 13-14.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged Muslims not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohammed Yahiya, told reporters that prayers should be held in very small groups and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"As the entire healthcare system in the country is under severe stress due to the emerging situation, we should be careful not to allow assembly of people during prayers. "If we can exercise restraint and follow every necessary restriction required to stop the spread, we will avert the third wave," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Eid celebrationsCOVID-19 situationCoronavirus pandemic
Next
Story

Good news for Noida residents, now get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients under home isolation

Must Watch

PT8M49S

Know what is Mucormycosis disease, due to which a person can be blind!