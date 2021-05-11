Muslims asked to celebrate Eid with great simplicity amid Coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Major Muslim organizations in the country have appealed to Muslims to celebrate Eid with great simplicity in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. They also asked them not to gather in large numbers on the auspicious day of Eid and follow the official guidelines.

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, on Tuesday, urged Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home. Shahi Imam also informed that Eid ul-Fitr would be celebrated on May 13-14.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged Muslims not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohammed Yahiya, told reporters that prayers should be held in very small groups and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"As the entire healthcare system in the country is under severe stress due to the emerging situation, we should be careful not to allow assembly of people during prayers. "If we can exercise restraint and follow every necessary restriction required to stop the spread, we will avert the third wave," he was quoted by PTI as saying.