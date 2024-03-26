'Muslims Coined Term Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Challenges RSS Amid CAA Row

MALAPPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stirred a debate by claiming that the iconic nationalistic slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were initially coined by Muslims. Speaking at a rally in the Muslim-majority Malappuram district on Monday, Vijayan emphasized the significant role of Muslims in India's history and independence movement.

Azimullah Khan: The Originator Of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Vijayan highlighted historical figures to support his claim, citing Azimullah Khan as the individual behind 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "In some programs, we hear some Sangh Parivar leaders asking people to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Who coined the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai? I don't know if the Sangh Parivar knows this. His name was Azimullah Khan. I don't know if they know that he is not a Sangh Parivar leader. He was the prime minister to the Maratha Peshwa Nana Saheb in the 19th century. We should know that he coined the term Bharat Mata ki Jai. I don't know if Sangh Parivar will decide not to chant the slogan since it was framed by a Muslim. Therefore, I want to say that the Sangh Parivar who says Muslims should leave India, they should be sent to Pakistan, they should understand this history," the CM said. Kerala CM's assertion challenges the mainstream narrative surrounding the origin of the slogan, prompting reflection on the diversity of contributions to India's nationalist ethos.

Abid Hasan And The 'Jai Hind' Slogan

In a similar vein, Vijayan credited Abid Hasan, an old diplomat, with the creation of the 'Jai Hind' slogan. By acknowledging Hasan's role, the CM underscored the multicultural fabric of India's nationalist fervour, transcending religious boundaries.

Role Of Muslims In India's Freedom Movement

The CM further emphasized the integral role played by Muslims in India's struggle for independence. Drawing attention to their contributions, CM Vijayan aimed to foster inclusivity and recognition of diverse narratives within the national discourse. The translations of over 50 Upanishads into Persian from their original Sanskrit text by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan's son Dara Shikoh had helped the Indian texts reach across the world, Vijayan further said.

Kerala CM Slams BJP, RSS Over CAA

Transitioning to contemporary politics, Vijayan criticized the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), alleging discriminatory intent against Muslims. He accused the RSS-led BJP government of marginalizing Muslims through the CAA, sparking resistance from Kerala's politically aware populace.

Amidst his criticism, CM Vijayan lambasted the opposition Congress party for purportedly lacking sincerity in opposing the CAA. He cited instances where Congress leaders were absent during protests, contrasting it with the active involvement of Left leaders.

CM Vijayan didn't shy away from criticizing the central government and its alleged tacit approval of violence against anti-CAA protestors. He drew parallels between RSS ideology and fascist doctrines, challenging the foundations of the Sangh Parivar's political ethos.